Tripura to get 9 new tribal hostels to boost inclusive education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 29, virtually laid the foundation stone for nine new tribal hostels under the PM Janaman and Dharti Aba Janabhagidari Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan schemes in Tripura.

According to the Tripura government, the hostels—meant for both boys and girls—will be established in Bagafa and Jolaibari blocks under South District, Mohanpur in West District, and Karbook subdivision of Gomati District. Each hostel will accommodate 50 students, with an estimated construction cost of ₹2.30 crore per unit. A special hostel at Radhanagar High School in East Tamakari ADC Village, under Hejamara block of Mohanpur, will be built at ₹2.80 crore.

In Bagafa block, boys’ and girls’ hostels will be set up at Gobindabari High School and Naraifang High School. Similarly, Jolaibari block will see two hostels at Binoy Prasad Para High School. In Karbook subdivision, hostels for both boys and girls will come up at PM Shri Prahlad Sardarpara High School.

The central ceremony took place at Kuaifang Community Hall in South District, with Tripura Cooperative Minister Shuklacharan Noatia attending as the chief guest. Highlighting the initiative, Noatia said education is key to tribal empowerment and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching flagship programs to improve tribal welfare and education.

“No society can progress without education. Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, we are ensuring tribal students have access not just to schools, but also to safe and inclusive hostel facilities,” he said.

Tripura is set to get 27 hostels under the PM Janaman program. The number of Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the state has also risen to 21, showing the government’s commitment to inclusive growth.

Other officials present included Ashok Mog, Chairman of Jolaibari BAC; Mohammad Sajjat P, DM of South Tripura; Dilip Debbarma, District Education Officer; and Tapas Dutta, Chairman of Jolaibari Panchayat Samiti.