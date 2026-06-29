Tripura to get AI-powered X-ray machines, MRI units and mammography systems under Centre's healthcare initiative

Tripura is set to receive advanced diagnostic equipment, including AI-enabled portable handheld X-ray machines, MRI units and digital mammography systems, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Tripura Health and Family Welfare Department.

Under the initiative, funded through the Prime Minister's Fund, the state will receive 48 AI-enabled Portable Handheld X-ray Machines, three 1.5 Tesla MRI units, and three Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Mammography systems.

The advanced diagnostic facilities will be installed at the district hospitals in Dhalai, North Tripura and Gomati, with the aim of strengthening diagnostic services and improving access to quality healthcare, particularly in underserved areas.

Officials said the deployment of AI-powered X-ray machines and advanced imaging systems is expected to enhance early disease detection, improve diagnostic accuracy and bring technology-driven healthcare closer to citizens.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Tripura Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, National Health Mission Director Saju Wahid, and senior officials from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the state health department.

The initiative marks a significant step in the Centre's efforts to modernise healthcare infrastructure and ensure accessible, affordable and technology-driven medical services across Tripura.