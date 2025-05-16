The Union Home Ministry has decided to create another India Reserve Battalion of Tripura State Rifles in the state.

The decision has been taken based on Chief Minister Manik Saha's proposal placed before Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his meeting in Delhi.

Announcing the information, Saha wrote on Facebook, "Big boost for Tripura! Union Ministry of Home Affairs sanctions raising of another India Reserve Battalion for Tripura State Rifles, enhancing security & generating employment opportunities. Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji."

According to officials, the Government of India shall reimburse a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50 crore for raising one IR Battalion.

The Government of India will exercise the right of first call on the IR Battalion and shall have full authority to ask the State to make the Battalion available for deployment anywhere in the country, as and when required.

For infrastructure cost (excluding cost of land), up to Ra 30 crore will be provided upon submission of expenditure details on infrastructure.