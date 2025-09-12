Tripura to get Central Tribal University, minister Bikas Debbarma calls it 'historic milestone'

Tripura will soon have its own Central Tribal University after the Union government cleared the long-pending demand. The announcement was made by Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, who called the decision a historic step for the state.

“The university will not only serve as a premier center of learning but will also play a pivotal role in regional development, skill enhancement, employment generation, and preservation of tribal heritage,” Debbarma said.

The minister stressed that the institution would give future generations greater opportunities to become educated, skilled, and self-reliant. He added that while modern education would be the focus, the university would also ensure the protection of Tripura’s cultural and traditional identity.

Debbarma also thanked Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram for what he described as a “historic and visionary decision,” emphasising that the move would strengthen Tripura’s role in the nation’s development.