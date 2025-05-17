Tripura is set to become self-sufficient in milk and fish production. The announcement came as Union Minister, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAH&D) and Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, on May 17 said that he would send a team of Animal Husbandry, National Dairy Development Board, and National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) to the state in July to discuss a strategy.

The Union minister said this after inaugurating the 40 TLPD Milk Plant, Dairy Unit-II at Bamutia, under West District of the state today.

He said that the Central government thinks that Tripura can be self-sufficient in the production of milk.

“Not only in milk but also in fish production. I have told Chief Minister Manik Saha that in June, discussions will be held and a team will arrive here along with me from Animal Husbandry and Fishery, National Dairy Development Board, and National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) and will hold a meeting with the Chief Minister. The central government is ready to help Tripura in all possible ways to make Tripura self-sufficient,” he said.

The minister said that India is at the top in the world in milk production and due to the initiatives taken by PM Modi, such achievements have happened, and milk production is increasing by 6% every year.

“I have told the Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and ARDD Minister Sudhangshu Das that there is huge scope in fish production and animal husbandry in Tripura and steps should be taken for its progress. I want to say that we have full cooperation with Tripura. To produce more milk, we must take steps for Artificial Insemination, which will also benefit the farmers. In Tripura, 2.7 lakh Artificial Insemination cases took place, resulting in 50,000 calves being born,” he said.

Lauding the role of the Tripura chief minister, the Union Minister said that the Tripura government is working really well and the Chief Minister is also working for overall development.

“If the state helps farmers engaged with fish and milk, then it will eventually help in boosting the state’s economy,” he added.