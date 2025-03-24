A world-class eco-park, modeled after Kolkata’s Nicco Park, will soon be established in Tripura as part of the state's efforts to boost tourism. The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 50 crore.

The announcement was made by Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, who convened a crucial meeting on March 24 with Rajiv Kaul, Managing Director of Kolkata Nicco Park, to discuss the project's establishment at Sachindranagar Colony in Jirania, West district.

Highlighting the state’s progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Minister Chowdhury emphasised that Majlishpur Assmebly Constituency is advancing in step with modernisation.

“To position Tripura’s tourism industry on the global map and attract both domestic and international visitors, we are developing a state-of-the-art eco-park at Sachindranagar Colony, Jirania. This ambitious project, modeled after Kolkata’s Nicco Park, is estimated to cost approximately Rs 50 crore,” he stated.

The project has been approved under the central government’s ‘Swadesh Darshan 2.0’ initiative, and efforts are underway to accelerate its implementation. As part of this process, Minister Chowdhury, along with Rajiv Kaul, Nicco Park President Rahul Mitra, Arup Goswami, and Tourism Department Secretary Uttam Kumar Chakma, visited the designated site, accompanied by officials and local residents.

“The eco-park will not only create employment opportunities but also improve the quality of life for the local population,” the minister added.