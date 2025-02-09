Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Sunday, February 9 that the state will get a heritage five-star hotel, marking a significant step towards enhancing its tourism sector. Speaking at an event hosted by the State Engineers' Association (SEA), CM Saha revealed that discussions have been held with the Tata Group to establish the luxury hotel.

“This initiative will be a game-changer for Tripura, as the hotel is expected to feature not only royal rooms but also exclusive rooms for high-end guests,” the Chief Minister shared. He highlighted the potential for foreign tourists, stating that the Tata Group’s global presence could attract visitors via chartered flights, offering them an exceptional experience.

The CM further emphasized that the international guests would not just remain confined to the hotel but would explore notable tourist destinations such as Rudrasagar, the Unakoti archaeological site, Chhabimura, and Dumber Lake. This venture is expected to generate 200 direct employment opportunities in the state.

However, CM Saha refrained from disclosing the exact location of the planned hotel.

The announcement comes after strong opposition from the CPI(M) and Tipra Motha in December to the government’s proposal to convert the Pushbant Palace, a royal property, into a five-star hotel. The palace, built in 1917 by Maharaja Birendra Kishore Manikya, served as the Raj Bhavan until 2018 and is historically significant, having hosted the 80th birthday celebration of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in May 1941.

In addition to the hotel plans, CM Saha also discussed infrastructure improvements, revealing the government’s intention to construct four flyovers to alleviate traffic congestion in the capital. Presently, Agartala has just one flyover. "I have instructed the PWD secretary to explore funding options for these flyover projects," he added.