In a recent development, Tripura is set to receive four new ropeways, with detailed feasibility studies for the projects currently in progress. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highway, Harsh Malhotra, informed Rajya Sabha MP and former Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, about the initiative.

In a letter addressed to Deb, Union MoS Malhotra stated, "Please refer to the discussion in the Rajya Sabha held on 07.02.2024 regarding demand for starting four ropeways in Tripura. In this regard, I am pleased to inform you that detailed feasibility study for the ropeway project from Maharani to Chhabimurra has been initiated. The project will be taken up for further development based on the results of the study."

The Union Minister further revealed that pre-feasibility studies have also begun for the other proposed ropeway projects. These include routes from Udaipur Railway Station to Matabari (Tripura Sundari Mandir), Surmacherra (Kamalpur), and Jampui Hills (Kanchnapur).

"The detailed study of these projects will be undertaken based on the results of pre-feasibility study," Malhotra wrote.