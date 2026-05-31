Tripura to get full-fledged ANM school building in next two months, secretary inspects work

Tripura will soon get a full-fledged and separate Auxiliary Nurse and Midwifery (ANM) school building as the work is almost finished and it will be ready within the next two months, said Health Secretary Kiran Gitte.



Gitte, along with other health officials, today inspected the work of the building established at Durjoynagar in Agartala.

Later, he said that they had come there to check the preparedness for the inauguration of the ANM School Building in Durjoynagar of Agartala city.

“Last year, the PWD completed the work, and yesterday I paid a visit to IGM Hospital in Agartala, where the patient pressure load is high. There are also two nursing colleges, including Agartala Government Nursing College and an institute offering diploma courses. So, as per the instruction of Chief Minister Manik Saha, we have set up the entire nursing campus,” he said.

The official said that both the nursing institutes will be set up in this building, and a nursing training school will also be established.

“Hostels will also be set up, and we can extend the building further. Soon, this building will be inaugurated and taken over. It will be ready within the next two months, and the colleges will be shifted. The demand for healthcare is increasing, and we are also giving stress to health education,” he added.