Tripura to get industrial rail connectivity; Jirania–Bodhjung nagar line survey sanctioned

The Ministry of Railways has cleared a key preparatory step for a new railway line aimed at boosting industrial movement in Tripura, approving a Final Location Survey for a 14-km section between Jirania and Bodhjung Nagar in West Tripura district. The survey has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 42 lakh.

Bodhjung Nagar is one of the state’s most important industrial clusters, housing several resource-based units linked to rubber, bamboo and food processing. According to the North Frontier Railway (NFR), the proposed alignment falls entirely within West Tripura and is expected to play a critical role in strengthening freight connectivity for local industries.

Railway officials said the proposed Jirania–Bodhjung Nagar line would address long-standing logistics constraints faced by industrial units in the area. “The newly proposed Jirania–Bodhjung Nagar section will provide a vital rail corridor for the transportation of industrial products, thereby benefiting the people of Tripura, including traders,” the NFR said in a statement.

The railway authority added that the survey approval is expected to “promote further industrial development in nearby districts, lifting the local economy,” while also improving overall rail connectivity and supporting smoother train operations.

The Final Location Survey will involve a detailed assessment of terrain, soil conditions, bridge requirements and other engineering parameters. Findings from the exercise will be compiled into a detailed report and submitted to the Ministry of Railways for evaluation. Officials described the survey as a crucial foundation for taking the proposed new line forward.