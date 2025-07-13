Tripura to get largest Nataraj statue, skywalk bridge

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha today said that the state would soon get largest Nataraj statue, skywalk bridge in the newly proposed project for setting up of '51 Shakti Peeth Park in Udaipur of Tripura’s Gomati District.



He said that present government is working towards the further development of the tourism industry in the state, and it will be possible to carry out socio-economic development by keeping the tourism sector in focus.



Dr. Saha further informed that the government is committed to the overall development of the state and solving the problems of the people and the government has given importance to infrastructure development, housing, healthcare, education, and increasing the income of rural people.

Dr. Saha said this while attending the foundation stone laying and ground-breaking ceremony of the '51 Shakti Peeth Park' at Banduwar in the temple city of Udaipur today.

It is to be noted that this project will be implemented at a cost of Rs 97.70 crore with financial assistance from the central government.



Dr. Saha said, “Today is truly a happy day for all. Our famous Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special importance to the development of the tourism industry. In the Chief Ministers' Conclave held in Delhi, he said to develop at least one world-class tourist centre in every state so that people from all over the world will gather around these tourist spots”.



Dr. Saha informed that this project, costing around Rs 97.70 crore, will feature replicas of the 51 Shakti Peethas, the state’s first glass skywalk bridge, the largest Nataraja statue, a 400-seat amphitheatre, and all state-of-the-art, tourism-friendly facilities.



“Those who have been entrusted with the responsibility of this project should work with utmost care. People across the world should be made aware of the 51 Shakti Peeths. The initiative taken by the Tourism Department in this regard will increase foreign exchange earnings. Tourists from both within the state and abroad will come here. Along with this, there will be development in the financial sector of this area. Once this park is launched, there will also be prosperity in the business sector,” he said.



“This will further strengthen the state's GDP. Currently, Tripura ranks second highest among the states in the North Eastern region in terms of State GSDP. And with tourism in mind, it is possible to improve the socio-economic conditions of the state. Employment opportunities for the people will also increase through the development of tourism and other sectors. This project will include parking, commercial shops, urban plazas, etc. The work is expected to be completed in the next 15 months. The state government is moving ahead with development under the guidance of the Prime Minister,” he added.