In a significant boost to Tripura’s railway connectivity, the Centre has approved a new train service between Agartala and Guwahati (Narangi), following the sustained efforts of West Tripura Member of Parliament and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.



Announcing the development on Facebook, Deb wrote, “Another achievement. I express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the launch of a new rail service on the Agartala-Guwahati route, respecting the demands of the people of Tripura and prioritizing passenger comfort.”



Officials close to Deb said the approval comes less than a month after Deb met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on April 22 in New Delhi, where he strongly advocated for enhanced railway services in the state, including the addition of new express trains and overall modernisation of the existing infrastructure.



Among the demands placed by the MP was the introduction of a direct train connecting Agartala to Guwahati, prioritising passenger convenience and regional accessibility. Acting swiftly, the Railway Ministry granted approval for the service and formally conveyed the decision to Deb through an official letter.

Expressing his gratitude, Deb thanked Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the prompt response. The Railway Minister had given his assurance during their April 22 meeting—a commitment that has now translated into action.