The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will sanction projects worth over Rs 2800 crore for Tripura.

The development came after Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha attended a review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in Vanijya Bhawan today.

During the meeting, discussions were held on eight projects that will be sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, for Tripura.

The projects include Rs 800 crore for the Agartala Eastern Bypass, a four-lane road stretching 11 km, Rs 1500 crore for widening the Amtali to Tripura Sundari Temple road, a 50 km stretch into a four-lane road, Rs 400 crore for converting the Ranibazar to ISBT Chandrapur road into a four-lane 10 km stretch, and Rs 100 crore for the additional sanction under the Central Road Fund.

Apart from these, Dr. Saha also held discussions on a new National Highway from Kamalpur to Ambassa, Gandacherra, Amarpur to Sabroom to enhance international trade and tourism, a logistics park on the Eastern Bypass near Agartala over a 100-acre land, and the sanctioning of funds for restoring National Highways damaged by floods.

Out of four proposals, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Ropeway from Maharani to Chabimura is expected to be sanctioned soon.



Also read: Assam Gorukhuti eviction inquiry commission submits report, urges land regulation overhaul