Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on April 21 informed that the state would begin construction of a second Indo-Bangladesh railway line in Belonia under the state’s South district.

Chowdhury said that the work of a detailed project report of another railway line to connect Tripura with the Feni district of Bangladesh is under process.

“We will connect Tripura’s Belonia sub-division situated in the South district with Feni in Bangladesh. The distance will be 30 km among this 2.92 km will be on the Indian side and around 27 km will be on the Bangladesh side. Work of DPR is going and the work will be started soon after the inauguration of the Agartala-Akhaura Railway link project,'' the minister said during a meeting with the union minister of railway Ashiwini Vaishnaw.

He also demanded of conversation of single rail tracks to double rail tracks from Lumding in Assam to Sabroom in Tripura.

“The union minister has assured that he will look after this and has directed the officials to carry out the work”, said Chowdhury adding that he also demanded construction of railway good yards at Agartala, Sekerkote in West district, and Bishalgarh, Bisramganja in Sepahijala district.

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