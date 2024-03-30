Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik announced on Saturday that Tripura is poised to introduce the Vande Bharat Express, a medium-distance superfast train service. Speaking during an election rally at Dhanpur in the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, Bhoumik highlighted the efforts of the Northeastern Frontier Railway in electrifying tracks to facilitate this new service.

The North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has already commenced electrification works on the existing railway network from Dharmanagar to Agartala. It is anticipated that this project will reach completion by June or July, opening the doors to enhanced rail connectivity within the region.

"The introduction of the Vande Bharat express train will drastically reduce travel time between Agartala and Guwahati, cutting it down to just four to five hours," stated Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik. She underscored the remarkable progress made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contrasting the rapid advancements in railway infrastructure against the long-standing challenges faced by previous administrations.

Bhoumik emphasized the efficiency of the Modi government in expanding railway services to previously underserved regions. "While it took 44 years for previous governments to bring a train from Dharmanagar to Churaibari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration accomplished the extension of broad gauge railway service up to Agartala in just two years," she remarked. The railway service has further been extended up to Sabroom, situated in the southern part of Tripura, by 2020.

The Union Minister disclosed that discussions with Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have revealed that electrification works up to Agartala are on track for completion by mid-2024. Following this milestone, the Vande Bharat Express will be extended up to Agartala, significantly reducing travel time between the state and Guwahati.

Bhoumik credited the transformative developments in railway connectivity to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, she highlighted various welfare schemes and infrastructural projects initiated in Tripura, including the establishment of six universities within the past six years and the implementation of schemes such as PMAY, PM-Kishan, Ayushman Bharat, and Jan Dhan Yojana.

Pratima Bhoumik, who previously represented the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency and won the 2019 polls with a significant margin, expressed her commitment to the development of the region despite not contesting in the upcoming elections. She also noted her resignation from the Dhanpur Assembly seat last year due to unspecified reasons, while continuing her role as Minister of State.