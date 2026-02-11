Tripura to hold Mega Lok Adalat on February 14; over 23,000 cases to be taken up

The Tripura State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) will organise a Mega Lok Adalat across the state on February 14 as part of its continued efforts to reduce the backlog of pending cases in courts.

In addition to the four National Lok Adalats conducted annually, the Mega Lok Adalat is being held to further ease the burden on the judiciary. Preparations have been completed in all district and sub-divisional courts to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

A total of 23,698 cases will be taken up for disposal by 28 benches during the Mega Lok Adalat. Of these, 18,368 cases are related to the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 4,503 cases fall under the TP Act, 207 cases under the TG Act, and 620 cases under the Excise Act.

Member Secretary of TSLSA, Jhuma Dutta Chowdhury, informed that notices have already been issued to the parties concerned in the listed cases. She also stated that Pre-Lok Adalat sessions are being conducted at the offices of all District Legal Services Authorities from February 9 to February 13, 2026, giving parties an opportunity to settle disputes prior to the Mega Lok Adalat.

Appealing to the public, Chowdhury urged litigants to take advantage of the platform to resolve their cases quickly and without incurring legal expenses, highlighting the Lok Adalat mechanism as a cost-effective and efficient means of dispute resolution.