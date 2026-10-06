Tripura to hold Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra on October 7; minister reviews preparations

Tripura will observe the Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra across all eight districts on October 7 as part of the ongoing Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said.

The programmes are being organised as part of a nationwide campaign marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service. October 7 marks 25 years since Modi first assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.

Chowdhury reviewed preparations for the programme at Shishu Udyan in Agartala on Tuesday evening, accompanied by party leaders and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers.

He inspected arrangements at the venue and discussed measures to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the programme. He also reviewed preparations being undertaken by party workers and organisers.

The minister said the initiative would seek to reinforce the message of public service and highlight Modi's 25 years of public life and his emphasis on nation-building.

In Tripura, the Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra will feature processions centred around the Seva Jyoti, along with cycle and motorcycle rallies. The programmes are scheduled to conclude before 11 am on October 7, following which Modi's address will be broadcast live.

Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha is scheduled to attend the programme in Agartala.

Chowdhury urged party leaders and workers to work together to ensure the success of the event and encourage active participation.

The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is being observed from September 17 to October 17, with a series of public-service and outreach programmes across the country.