Tripura to hold statewide mock drill tomorrow to tackle floods and landslides

A state-wide mock drill will be conducted on July 9 across approximately 60 locations in Tripura to test preparedness and coordination for flood and landslide management during the monsoon season.

In preparation for the drill, the Tripura Disaster Management Authority (TDMA) on Tuesday organised a table-top exercise at the State Secretariat, focusing on inter-agency coordination and effective implementation of the state’s monsoon preparedness plan as directed by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, who delivered the inaugural remarks, emphasised the importance of such drills in identifying gaps and ensuring a coordinated and responsible approach to disaster response.

“Exercises like this are crucial in improving coordination and enabling prompt action in times of crisis,” he said.

The session was attended by Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey, Secretary of the PWD and Health Department Kiran Gitte, and representatives from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, NDRF, SDRF, and various central and state government departments.

District Magistrates and other key participants joined the session via video conference and presented detailed plans on how their respective units will respond during emergencies.

The meeting was chaired by Major General (Retd.) Sudhir Bahl, Principal Advisor to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), reviewed the state’s disaster preparedness by analysing possible flood and landslide scenarios.

NDMA Member Lt. General Syed Ata Hasnain also joined the session virtually from New Delhi.

He praised the Tripura government for its proactive approach and stressed the importance of maintaining readiness. He also called for the strict implementation of the Prime Minister’s 10-point agenda for disaster risk reduction.

Special emphasis was laid on enhancing coordination between the Army, paramilitary forces, and voluntary organisations (NGOs) to ensure smooth evacuation and rescue operations.

The Revenue Secretary, in his closing remarks, thanked all the participants and urged citizens not to panic during the drill.

“The success of this exercise depends on the cooperation of all,” he said in a press release issued by the Revenue Department.