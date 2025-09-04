Tripura to honour 24 top schools and colleges on teachers’ day

Tripura’s government will honour 24 schools and colleges for their achievements in academics, sports, culture, technology, and community initiatives during the state-level Teachers’ Day celebration on September 5.

The Directorate of Secondary Education has released the list of institutions selected across multiple categories. The awards will cover areas such as board exam results, student attendance, sports performance, cultural activities, cleanliness, and implementation of government schemes like PM POSHAN.

Among the awardees, Dudhpur High School in Unakoti district will be recognised for best attendance, while Kathalia Girls HS School in Sepahijala has been chosen for top results in the TBSE board exams. Rajnagar Colony HS School in South Tripura topped in CBSE performance.

In sports, PM SHRI Nabagram HS School of West Tripura will be awarded, while Golden Valley HS School in North Tripura and Tellamura HS School in Khowai have been selected for cultural and co-curricular excellence.

Four schools, including PM SHRI Jnanoday English Medium School in South Tripura and Radhakishor Institution in Unakoti, will be honoured for effective implementation of the PM POSHAN scheme. Recognition in the IT category will go to Kirit Bikram Institution in Gomati, Sabroom Girls HS School in South Tripura, Mungiabari HS School in Khowai, and Kshudiram Basu English Medium School in West Tripura.

Cleanliness awards under the Swachhata category will be presented to Ratan Roaja Para High School in Dhalai and West Bokafa HS School in South Tripura. Bhagat Singh English Medium HS School in West Tripura has been declared the best overall performer.

For higher education, Netaji Subhas Mahavidyalaya in Gomati will receive the award for best degree college, while TTAADC Polytechnic in West Tripura will be honoured as the best polytechnic.

Additionally, five schools will receive special recognition for green initiatives, including Mendi Hour High School in Dhalai and Bir Bikram Institution in North Tripura.

District Education Officers have been asked to formally invite the heads of these institutions to the state-level programme, where the awards will be presented.