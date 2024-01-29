The 7th Northeast East Youth Festival-2024 is set to take place in Tripura from February 26 to 29 this year, said Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Department Tinku Roy.

Speaking with reporters, Minister Roy said that Tripura is gearing up to host the 7th North Eastern Youth Festival-2024 from February 26 to 29.

“This festival promises a unique blend of cultural and competitive events, with youth representatives from NSS and Nehru Yuva Sansthan participating from 8 states in the North Eastern region. The 7th North Eastern Youth Festival will feature an array of competitions, including folk music, folk dance, drama, rock band, guitar, clay modeling, drawing, and photography. The festival will also open exhibition stalls showcasing traditional food and handicrafts from different states, emphasizing the rich cultural diversity of the region”, he told reporters.

He said that the festival aims to create a vibrant platform for cultural exchange and celebration of the diverse talents present in the North Eastern region.

The minister further informed that the Khelo India Inter University Yoga Competition is set to take place in Tripura from February 17 to 19.

The prestigious event will witness the participation of 16 teams from various universities across the country, showcasing the nation's top yoga talents.

Minister Roy, highlighted that the competition will feature a total of 20 categories, with 15 categories being contested in Assam and the remaining 5 in other North Eastern states. Tripura has been designated as the exclusive host for the yoga competitions.

He also disclosed that the Women Yogasana team from Tripura University is all set to represent the state in this prestigious event, showcasing the local talent on a national stage.