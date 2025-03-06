The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is organising the first ever CII Rubber Component Expo 2025 on 28-29 March 2025 at the Agartala International Fair Ground, Hapania, Agartala.

Sources from CII, told India Today NE that Tripura has emerged as the second largest rubber producer in India due to initiatives aimed at expanding rubber plantations across the state and the state has seen increase in rubber production by a considerable amount

“The CII Rubber Component Expo 2025 will showcase rubber machineries, components and technologies that would promote micro, small, medium enterprises in Tripura. This platform would facilities one to one interactions, provide prospective and existing entrepreneurs with valuable techno-commercial insights and details regarding investing in Tripura. It would also serve as a platform for attracting investment in the recently announced second Rubber Park at Santirbazar in the South Tripura district. The event will contribute to brand building, the development of a customer base and fostering customer relations. The expo will offer the rubber component manufacturers a platform to showcase their latest products, facilitating the exploration of business opportunities”, said the official.



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Speaking about the event and the highlights, the official informed that during that the expo will be focused on one to one interactions between buyers and sellers, provide platform for technology sourcing/transfers, provide business opportunities for latest machine tools & allied product manufacturers & suppliers and provide an investment plan for investing in Tripura which has recently announced the setting up of the second Rubber Park.

Natural rubber is the most important cash crop in Tripura. Since its introduction in 1963 by the State Forest Department, Tripura has become 2nd largest producer of natural rubber in the country, after Kerala, accounting for about 9% of the total production of India.

Tripura also has the second largest rubber growing area in the country, after Kerala.

Rubber Plantation is initially taken up as a livelihood generation for the tribal people of Tripura. There are 2 (two) PSUs of the State Government namely, Tripura Forest Development Plantation Corporation Ltd.

As per data of Tripura Industries and Commerce, the total rubber production in Tripura is 1,02,989 MT and the total area under plantation is 85453.63 hectares and yield 1350 Kg per Hectare, as compared to the Kerala average of 1553 Kg per Hectare.