Tripura to host fourth edition of ‘Mayer Gamon Carnival’ in Agartala

Agartala will witness a grand cultural spectacle on Saturday as the Tripura government organises the fourth edition of Mayer Gamon Carnival, a procession of Durga idols from the state’s leading pujas.

Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the event, which is expected to feature around 40 community puja committees.

Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Director Bimbisar Bhattacharya said the Chief Minister will be joined by his cabinet colleagues, MLAs, and other elected representatives at the annual celebration.

The carnival will include processions showcasing puja themes along with cultural programmes. A panel of judges drawn from various fields will evaluate the performances, with the top three puja committees receiving cash awards, trophies, and citations.

Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder reviewed preparations at the venue ahead of the festival, ensuring smooth conduct of the event.

The government has also lined up another major cultural programme, Sarad Samman, on October 11, during which 43 clubs across Tripura will be honoured for successfully organising Durga Puja celebrations.