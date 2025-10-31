Tripura to host month-long Unity Promo Fest 2025 to boost tourism, community harmony

The Tripura Tourism Department has unveiled plans for the Unity Promo Fest 2025, a state-wide festival aimed at promoting tourism and fostering unity among communities. Scheduled from November 8 to December 12, the event will be held across all districts for the first time.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced the initiative on October 31, highlighting that last year’s “Promo Fest 2024” served as a pilot project to gauge public response. Encouraged by the strong turnout at key venues such as Narikel Kunja, Jampui Hills, Agartala, and Neer Mahal, the department has expanded the scale this year.

“Last year, we organised it to study the public response, and the overwhelming turnout motivated us to make it bigger and better this time. The festival will not only promote tourism but also boost local livelihoods,” Chowdhury said.

The festival will begin with a grand inauguration at Narikel Kunja on November 8 and 9, featuring food stalls, cultural performances, and a fashion show. It will then travel to Belonia on November 15 and 16, where playback singer Palak Muchhal will perform. Udaipur in Gomati district will host the event on November 19 and 20, with a live performance by singer Papon.

The celebrations will continue at Jampui Hills on November 28 and 29, showcasing performances by a Mizoram-based band and local artists. Neer Mahal in Sepahijala district will host the festival on December 4 and 5, featuring Indian Idol winner Debojit Saha. The event will conclude with a grand finale in Agartala on December 11 and 12, where Jubin Nautiyal will perform on the closing night.

Chowdhury expressed confidence that this year’s edition will attract record participation, adding that several tourism infrastructure projects worth crores are underway to improve visitor experiences.

“The Unity Promo Fest 2025 is not just about tourism—it’s a celebration of togetherness, culture, and harmony among tribal and non-tribal communities,” he said, underscoring Tripura’s commitment to inclusive growth through cultural exchange.