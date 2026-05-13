Tripura to host Pineapple Mahotsav in Delhi; Rs 236 crore plan announced to boost Queen Pineapple sector

Tripura will organise a three-day Pineapple Mahotsav in New Delhi from June 27 to 29 to promote the state’s GI-tagged Queen Pineapple at the national and international level.

The announcement was made by Ratan Lal Nath after chairing a preparatory review meeting attended by officials from the Agriculture and Horticulture, Forest and Handloom departments along with MP Rajib Bhattacharya.

According to the minister, the event will also be observed as an “International Pineapple Day” celebration and aims to showcase the uniqueness, sweetness and export potential of Tripura’s Queen Pineapple while expanding its global market reach.

“The government is planning to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, other cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament are also expected to be invited,” Nath said.

Highlighting the significance of the initiative, the minister said the Queen Pineapple, recognised as the state fruit of Tripura and already granted GI status, holds immense potential in international markets.

He further announced that the state government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) and the Union Ministry of Agriculture, is working on a Rs 236 crore development plan aimed at strengthening the pineapple sector.

The proposed plan includes the expansion of infrastructure and value chains such as cold storage facilities, collection centres, processing units and refrigerated transport systems. Efforts are also underway to improve branding, packaging and international marketing of the fruit.

According to the minister, Queen Pineapple is currently cultivated across 12,097 hectares in Tripura with an annual production of nearly 1.77 lakh metric tonnes. The fruit is already being exported to countries including United Arab Emirates, Germany, Oman and Russia.

As part of diversification and value-addition initiatives, the government is also exploring the production of textile thread from pineapple leaves, opening new opportunities for farmers and local industries.