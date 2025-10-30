Tripura to host ‘Unity Promo Fest-2025’ in Belonia to boost tourism

The Tripura Tourism Department is all set to organize the second edition of the ‘Unity Promo Fest-2025’ in Belonia, South Tripura, as part of its continued effort to promote tourism and enhance infrastructure across the state.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury chaired a review meeting on Thursday to assess preparations for the upcoming festival. He said that the growing interest of visitors following last year’s Tourism Promo Fest has inspired the government to take the event to new destinations this year.

“Like last year, the Tourism Department is organizing the Unity Promo Fest again, but this time, it will be held in Belonia, one of the most scenic regions in South Tripura,” the minister said, adding that the two-day event will also feature activities and promotions at other key tourist spots across the state.

A preparatory meeting was held at the Belonia Dak Bungalow, chaired by Minister Chowdhury and attended by Zilla Parishad Chairman, MLAs Pramod Reang and Swapna Majumdar, as well as senior officials from the Tourism Department, district administration, and police.

The minister emphasized that the government is committed to turning Tripura into a premier tourism destination by investing in better facilities, improved connectivity, and promotional events that highlight the state’s cultural and natural beauty.