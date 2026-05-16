Tripura to implement 193 new flood control projects to curb river erosion: CM Manik Saha

Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 16 announced that the Tripura government will implement 193 new flood control projects across the state to combat river erosion and strengthen water resource management.

Speaking at the inauguration of the State Data Center at the Visvesvaraya Complex in Kunjaban, Agartala, the Chief Minister said the government is focusing on integrating reforms with modern technology to ensure sustainable development.

He stated that the newly established State Data Center would significantly improve water resource management by enabling accurate monitoring of groundwater levels, river flow and flood situations.

“The state government is implementing reforms based on ground realities and integrating advanced technology into development works. This approach is ensuring steady progress,” Saha said.

Highlighting irrigation development, the Chief Minister informed that around 1,23,754 hectares of agricultural land had already been brought under irrigation coverage as of March 31, 2026. The government now aims to expand irrigation facilities to an additional 10,401 hectares.

He also announced the construction of 34 new minor irrigation storage-cum-harvesting structures at a projected cost of Rs 972 crore, which are expected to bring another 6,137 hectares under irrigation after completion.

On flood management, Saha said 42 dams covering a total length of 152 kilometres have already been constructed across the state. He added that special emphasis is being placed on flood control measures in vulnerable areas, including parts of Gomati district and Agartala.

The Chief Minister further stated that the State Data Center has been developed under the National Hydrology Project launched in 2016–17. According to him, the first phase of the project involved an expenditure of Rs 4.67 crore, while Rs 4.50 crore will be invested in the second phase.

Saha said the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of technology-driven governance and added that the state is also introducing a three-tier e-office system to improve administrative efficiency.