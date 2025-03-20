The Tripura government has started working on implementing 24 Bio-village 2.0 projects in the state, with a target of implementing six more Bio-village 2.0 projects set for the financial year 2025-26.

Speaking at a press conference, Tripura Science and Technology Minister Animesh Debbarma said that a private organization based in Pune, Maharashtra, has already expressed its intention to implement the Bio-village 2.0 project in Tripura and has inspected some Bio-village projects.

“We have started working on implementing 24 Bio-village 2.0 projects in the state, with a target of implementing six more Bio-village 2.0 projects set for the financial year 2025-26. Efforts will be made to set up 5 to 10 Bio-villages in each block of the state,” he said.

The Minister further stated that the state's Biotechnology Department will be awarded the National Level Skoch Award-2025 for its College Biotech Club project.

“The award will be presented at a function at the Habitat Centre in New Delhi on March 29. Skoch primarily focuses on three areas: good governance, environmental protection, and innovative technology. Every year, Skoch evaluates the innovative efforts of government agencies from different states across the country. This year, about 400 project applications from 27 states were submitted for the award. After multiple stages of evaluation, the organization announced the final results,” the minister said.

Animesh Debbarma mentioned that, so far, the department has implemented 17 college biotech clubs in 17 degree colleges across the state.

“There is a target of implementing four more in the financial year 2025-26. Until this year, the College Biotech Club project was limited to general degree colleges only. However, starting from the financial year 2025-26, its scope will be expanded to medical, veterinary, agricultural, fisheries, and other specialized colleges. In this case, the financial grant has been increased to Rs 2.5 lakh. New innovative technologies are being developed in the state through college biotech clubs,” he said.