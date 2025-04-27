The Tripura government will sign an MoU with Lucknow-based Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), a move aimed at ensuring telemedicine services across nine specialty departments.

Speaking on the matter, Tripura Health Secretary Kiran Gitte said, "The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, will sign an MoU with the Tripura government to offer telemedicine services across nine specialty departments. They will provide advice and guidance to us."

He also informed that around 3,000 surgeries were conducted at GB Pant Hospital between January 1 and April 12, which means approximately 40 surgeries are being performed daily. Currently, around 250 surgeries are pending. “We have sufficient doctors and surgeons,” he said.

Gitte further stated, “Last August, we began work on the Super Specialty building, but more equipment is necessary. The Medical Superintendent (MS) of GB Pant Hospital has submitted a proposal for a CATH Lab, for which Rs 13 crore has been sanctioned by the Finance Department. Additionally, a proposal worth Rs 56 crore has been sent to the Government of India for acquiring high-end equipment and diagnostic facilities to reduce the number of referral cases. We are also planning to bring in more super speciality doctors from outside the state. Moreover, we are opening a separate Stroke Ward for patients affected by stroke.”

He added, “From April, biometric attendance will be made compulsory for doctors, and salaries will be linked to their attendance. Based on their in and out timings and physical presence, salaries will be disbursed."

Meanwhile, Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, Medical Superintendent of GB Pant Hospital informed that, in the general surgery department, 147 major surgeries and 569 minor surgeries were conducted in January. In February, 264 major and 421 minor surgeries were performed, and in March, 287 major and 435 minor surgeries were carried out.

The government-run Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital has achieved a significant milestone, completing over 3,000 surgeries over the past 100 days with assistance from state government. The hospital boasts a team of highly skilled super-speciality doctors across all departments.

During a recent review meeting, hospital authorities discussed the wide range of surgeries being conducted, the departments involved, the challenges encountered, and strategic measures being adopted to overcome them.