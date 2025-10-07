Tripura to install composite solar panels in 50 tribal hostels

The Tripura government has announced plans to install composite solar power units in 50 rural tribal hostels across the state to address erratic electricity supply in interior regions, an official said on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to provide uninterrupted power for lighting and water supply, as each solar unit will also operate a pump to lift water to overhead tanks. “To solve the problem of irregular electricity in interior tribal areas, the government has decided to install composite solar power units in 50 hostels. Each unit will cost between ₹48 lakh and ₹50 lakh,” said Subhasish Das, Director of the Tribal Welfare Department.

Funding for the project has been allocated to the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Authority (TREDA), which will execute the installations. Das said TREDA is expected to complete work on all 50 hostels within six months as part of the first phase.

The Tribal Welfare Department also plans to introduce similar solar power systems in two Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) — one at Padmabil in Khowai district and another at Dumburnagar in Dhalai district. “The cost involvement for each EMRS is around ₹1.50 crore,” Das added.

Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma has been visiting EMRS institutions and tribal hostels across the state to assess facilities and interact with students as part of the department’s infrastructure improvement drive.