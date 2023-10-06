Tripura's Power Minister, Ratan Lal Nath on October 6 said that the state government is considering the installation of solar rooftop panels in all government institutions and houses, along with the construction of solar parks.

He said that with the aim of producing renewable energy, a high-level meeting was held yesterday in New Delhi with the power ministers and secretaries of the North Eastern states in the presence of the Union Power Minister RK Singh and the Secretary of the Union Power Ministry.

“The meeting mainly discussed various proposals and steps taken by the states to generate renewable energy in the North Eastern states. Various proposals and initiatives of the government to produce renewable energy in the state by 2030 were presented in the meeting. Various power plants in the state are mostly gas based. But gas and coal are gradually decreasing. Therefore, the state government has given special importance to renewable energy generation”, said Nath.

Minister Nath said that the government has adopted a multi-pronged plan to generate 500 MW of renewable energy in the state by 2030.

He said, in order to produce this 500 MW of renewable energy in the state, 2000 MW of solar power must be stored.

“In this regard, a project of around Rs 20, 000 crore will be taken up for the North Eastern states. As a result Tripura will also benefit from this project. The purpose of generating 500 MW of renewable energy in the state, all government institutions and houses in the state will gradually install rooftop solar panels. We have also plans for the construction of solar parks, floating solar power plants, hydro pump storage, use of solar electricity for irrigation of agricultural land, construction of solar villages, solar cities, large hydro projects, use of electric vehicles”, he said.