The Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA), a government initiative, has set an ambitious target to establish solar-powered community-based purified water plants in 50 of the most remote tribal hamlets across the state. This initiative aims to address water supply issues in areas where traditional electricity access is unfeasible due to challenging terrain and low population density.



The move follows the successful completion of the first phase of the project, which saw the installation of solar-powered purified water plants in 14 tribal hamlets at a cost of Rs 2.24 crore. These areas, previously facing difficulties in maintaining a reliable water supply due to the high operational costs of traditional power sources, have benefited from the sustainable solution.



Debabratra Sulkadas, Joint Director of TREDA, while speaking to PTI explained that many rural water supply systems in tribal areas were rendered non-functional due to the villagers' inability to afford expensive electricity bills. In response, the agency identified 14 such hamlets, where solar energy has been used to power purified drinking water systems, providing a cost-effective and reliable solution.









With inputs from PTI