Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, on June 27 said that drone technology will be integrated with the state's agriculture sector within the next few months to address certain challenges.

He informed that the best possible training will be given to the members of women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs), enabling them to operate the drones effectively for different purposes such as spraying fertilisers and pesticides in fruit and flower gardens.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the new Agriculture Development Research and Training Centre at Killa, Gomati district, Nath said, "The central government has launched the scheme called drone Didi which is especially for women. Soon after the scheme was launched, a state committee was constituted. As per the recommendations of the committee, drones will be sent to the agriculture sub-divisions."

Nath said, "The trainers are already recruited. We hope within the next two months drones will reach each of the 47 agri-subdivisions,” further announcing that a special scheme has been undertaken to appoint "Krishi Sakhis (Friends of Farmers)" who provide agriculture-related solutions to the farmers in the rural areas.

"One sakhi (friend) will be appointed for one rural local body such as Gram panchayats and Village Committees. We have forwarded the proposal to the central government. If we get the approval, the process of appointing Sakhis will be started immediately," he told reporters.