Tripura to introduce green corridors for emergency ambulances: Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on September 21 announced plans to introduce special green corridors for ambulances carrying critically ill patients, aimed at ensuring faster movement during medical emergencies and reducing delays caused by traffic congestion.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new 18-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) at the Super Specialty Block of Government Medical College and GBP Hospital in Agartala, Saha said the government was taking steps to strengthen emergency healthcare and improve ambulance services.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Health portfolio, said discussions had already been held on creating dedicated routes to allow ambulances to move without being held up in traffic.

Saha said the state government was also working to strengthen medical infrastructure and reduce the need for patients to travel outside Tripura for specialised treatment. He said the number of patients being referred outside the state had declined and the government aims to bring such referrals down further.

The newly inaugurated ICU has 18 beds, including nine for male and nine for female patients, while the ICU and CSSD facilities have been established at a combined cost of around ₹13.5 crore.

According to the Chief Minister, modern medical equipment and advanced training are being provided to doctors and healthcare workers to ensure the effective functioning of specialised medical units. Digital healthcare services are also being expanded across hospitals in the state.

Saha said nine super-specialty blocks are currently operational in Tripura, while healthcare infrastructure is also being developed at district and sub-divisional hospitals.

He further announced plans to bring GBP Hospital under comprehensive CCTV surveillance for round-the-clock security. Steps would also be taken to ensure the uninterrupted availability of essential generic medicines across healthcare facilities.