Tripura to introduce pre-primary units in 450 schools from next academic session

The Tripura government has decided to introduce pre-primary units in 450 government schools from the 2026–27 academic session as part of its push to strengthen early childhood education, an official said on March 29.

An official said the northeastern state had only nine pre-primary schools till 2018. Since then, 236 such institutions have been established, and with the latest expansion, the total number of pre-primary facilities in government schools will rise to 695.

Elementary Education Director Rajib Datta said all District Education Officers (DEOs) have been directed to take immediate steps to implement pre-primary units in the identified schools in accordance with departmental guidelines.

He added that the expansion has been planned in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), which emphasises early childhood education, and is also aimed at improving enrolment in government schools across the state.

Tripura currently has around 4,800 schools.

According to an official memorandum issued on March 19, headmasters, principals, teachers, school management committees, parents, and local bodies are to be sensitised to facilitate nursery admissions from the upcoming academic session.

The directive also instructed DEOs to extend necessary support to schools for the smooth launch of pre-primary units and to submit progress reports on their implementation.

The memorandum further stated that any issues related to the opening of pre-primary units should be addressed through the respective District Education Officers.