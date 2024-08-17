The Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs of Tripura announced on August 17 that new ration cards will be issued to all consumers under the state's public distribution system. The department has urged all ration cardholders to complete their Aadhaar-linked e-KYC by September 30, 2024, to ensure uninterrupted access to ration goods.

According to an official notification, all family members listed on the ration card must complete Aadhaar e-KYC through fingerprint identification at their respective ration shops. The department emphasized that this step is crucial for the accurate issuance of the new digital ration cards, which will replace the existing paper cards.

The department expressed concern that many consumers have yet to link their Aadhaar to their ration cards or complete the required e-KYC. Consumers with pending e-KYC are advised to visit their ration shops and complete the process using the e-POS machine. Lists of such consumers are available at the respective ration shops.

Consumers are also encouraged to verify the details of their family members, such as name, age, gender, and address, on their ration cards through the department's website or by scanning a QR code provided in the notification. Corrections can be made online or with the assistance of the Food Department at the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office.