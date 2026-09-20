Tripura to launch Ayurvedic, Homeopathic Colleges in current academic session

Tripura is set to launch an Ayurvedic Medical College and a Homeopathic College during the current academic session, adding significance to the state’s 11th Ayurvedic Day celebrations, State Mission Director of the National Health Mission, Saju Wahid, said.

Addressing an Ayurvedic Day programme, Wahid said the occasion should go beyond merely celebrating Ayurveda and focus on the renovation, rejuvenation and development of traditional systems of medicine, with greater emphasis on evidence-based treatment.

He said the launch of the two institutions would provide fresh momentum to Ayurvedic and Homeopathic education in the state and help expand their role in the healthcare sector.

West District Magistrate Dr Vishal Kumar, who also attended the programme, said Ayurveda offers not only a system of treatment but also guidance on maintaining a healthy lifestyle in harmony with the environment.

Kumar noted that several household practices and commonly available resources are rooted in Ayurveda and represent India's traditional knowledge. Referring to concerns over increasing pollution and reactions to certain allopathic medicines, he stressed the need for greater awareness of Ayurvedic practices and healthier lifestyles.

He also called for stronger efforts to expand Ayurvedic education and awareness among children and the wider society, while acknowledging the continued support for Ayurveda and traditional medicine.