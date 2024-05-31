Tripura Tea Development Corporation, in partnership with Maharaja Bir Bikram University, Agartala, is gearing up to introduce diploma and post-graduate diploma courses focused on tea production management. Samir Ghosh, Chairman of Tripura Tea Development Corporation, disclosed to ANI that the courses, initially spanning one year, will address the growing demand for skilled personnel in the state's tea gardens.

Highlighting the need for local talent in managerial roles within the 54 tea gardens of Tripura, Ghosh emphasised the aim to equip locals with requisite skills. He affirmed that the diploma courses would be conducted at Maharaja Bir Bikram University, outlining the curriculum to include six months of theoretical learning followed by six months of practical training within tea gardens.

Anticipating a boost in employment opportunities, Ghosh stressed the nationwide relevance of the certification, noting that trained individuals would have the flexibility to work across the country.

In addition to educational initiatives, Ghosh commended the state government's efforts in addressing housing challenges for tea garden workers. Over 2,000 families have already benefitted from the scheme, he revealed.

Reflecting on the transformation of Tripura's tea industry since 2018, Ghosh credited the BJP government for revitalising the sector. He affirmed the commitment to producing high-quality tea, citing the recent distribution of over 3.4 lakh kilograms of tea through the public distribution system.

Detailing the Mukhyamantri Cha Sramik Prakalpa Yojana, Ghosh highlighted the allocation of Rs 85 crore to provide land titles to tea garden workers, enabling their inclusion in the PM Awas Yojana Scheme. More than 2,800 families have received land titles out of the 7,532 eligible families, he revealed.

Ghosh expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Manik Saha for facilitating the establishment of an auction center in Tripura. He emphasised its significance in ensuring fair prices for local tea producers and concluded by heralding a new era for Tripura's tea industry, stating their aim to end the brokerage system with the implementation of online auctions.