The Tripura government will launch e-DAR (Electronic Detailed Accident Report), aiming to enhance road safety by ensuring timely and accurate reporting of accidents, thus facilitating quicker responses and preventive measures.

A government official told India Today NE that Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury will launch e-DAR in November.

The official informed that the state government, on October 4 held a pivotal workshop in hybrid mode for the implementation of the e-DAR (Electronic Detailed Accident Report) application where J K Sinha, Chief Secretary, presided over the workshop.

He said, “The workshop aimed to equip state and district-level officers from various stakeholder departments with essential knowledge and skills for the effective utilization of the e-DAR application. A detailed presentation on the application was delivered by SIO NIC Tripura State Unit, highlighting its capabilities in enhancing service delivery and improving administrative efficiency. The e-DAR application was developed in response to Rule 150A under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, mandating that investigation officers report accidents to the Claims Tribunal within 48 hours. This initiative aims to enhance road safety by ensuring timely and accurate reporting of accidents, thus facilitating quicker responses and preventive measures."

The official informed that the iRAD project commenced on January 13, 2020, and has now evolved into the e-DAR application, which serves as a central platform for collecting, storing, managing, and analysing accident information.

“By creating a comprehensive database, e-DAR aims to analyse road accident data to identify trends and implement measures that can significantly reduce fatalities on the roads”, he said.

He said that the e-DAR system includes multiple functionalities for various stakeholders including reports accidents and generates the First Accident Report (FAR) by Police, Motor Vehicle Inspectors provide accident information and vehicle inspection reports of Transport department, Hospitals submit victim information and health reports, the Highways department contributes data regarding road conditions.

“The application now boasts over 900,000 accident records, paving the way for a data-driven approach to enhance road safety. A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be released to facilitate smooth data access across different departments. This initiative marks a significant step forward in enhancing road safety measures in Tripura and aims to create a safer environment for all road users”, he added.

Key officials remained present included C.K. Jamatia, Secretary Transport; Sanjoy Bhattacharjee, Secretary Law; Kiran Gitte, Secretary Health; Brijesh Pandey, Secretary Revenue, SP Traffic, Transport Commissioner & other senior officers of the State Government. Besides, all DM & Collectors & Superintendents of Police of all District & other district level officers of stakeholders Departments were present virtually.