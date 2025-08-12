Tripura to launch India’s first 120 MW combined cycle gas turbine plant

Tripura is set to make a significant leap in power generation with the establishment of a 120 MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant at Rokhia in Sepahijala district. The project, initiated by Tripura Power Generation Limited (TPGL) and funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), will be the first of its kind in the country, using technology that boosts electricity output without increasing fuel consumption.

Officials say the CCGT system will ensure an affordable and environmentally friendly power supply. “Through global e-tendering, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) emerged as the lowest bidder, quoting Rs 1,119.30 crore (excluding GST),” a senior Tripura Power Department official confirmed.

TPGL and MEIL have signed an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the project, which will feature two gas turbines, two heat recovery steam generators, and one steam turbine.

The plant will employ Siemens Energy AB’s SGT-800 gas turbines, each with a capacity of 57 MW under ISO conditions, marking their debut in any Indian power facility. Known for high efficiency and quick start-stop capability, the turbines will be installed by MEIL in collaboration with Siemens.

On August 11, a six-member delegation from MEIL and Siemens visited the Rokhia site along with TPGL officials. The next day, Siemens representatives met TPGL Managing Director Biswajit Basu in Agartala. “The SGT-800 turbines will play a crucial role in meeting both the base and peak load requirements of Tripura,” the official assured during the meeting.