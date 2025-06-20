Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate 19 development projects in South Tripura on Friday, signalling a significant push in the state’s efforts to improve education, healthcare, and administrative infrastructure. The combined value of the projects stands at approximately Rs 32 crore.

Among the most notable initiatives are new school buildings and science laboratories at several institutions under the Vidyajyoti Scheme. Kalashi High School, Baikhora English Medium High School, Manubankul High School, and Srinagar High School are set to receive the upgrades, aimed at modernising learning environments in rural and semi-urban areas.

The healthcare sector will also see key additions. A new 20-bed Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Muhuripur is ready for launch, along with two Block Public Health Units (BPHUs) at Maichara PHC and Manubankul CHC. These facilities are expected to improve access to basic medical services in underserved regions.

To streamline local governance, several Tahasil Kachari (T.K.) offices will be inaugurated across Maichara, SBC Nagar, Radhanagar, Matai, Jolaibari, Baikhora, and Bhuratali. These offices are intended to enhance revenue collection and provide better administrative support at the grassroots level.

Hostel accommodations for Scheduled Tribe students also feature prominently. A 50-seater ST girls’ hostel at Kalashi High School, a 100-seater ST girls’ hostel at Sabroom Girls’ High School, and a new ST boys’ hostel at Chatakchari High School have been completed and will be opened officially.

South Tripura District Magistrate Muhammad Sajad said, “These projects span across key departments such as education, health, and revenue. They include hostels for Scheduled Caste students, a 20-bed Primary Health Centre, buildings and science laboratories for multiple Vidyajyoti Schools, among others.”

According to officials, the projects are aligned with broader state and national development goals, including the "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" initiative. “These initiatives are significant milestones under the joint mission of the Government of Tripura and the Government of India... and are aligned with the vision of a Viksit Tripura by 2047,” Sajad noted.