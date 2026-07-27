Tripura to launch statewide Measles-Rubella vaccination drive from August 10

Tripura will conduct a statewide Measles-Rubella (MR) Vaccination Campaign from August 10 to August 25, with the National Health Mission (NHM) aiming to ensure complete immunisation coverage for all eligible children across the state.

Preparations for the campaign were reviewed during a state-level meeting on routine immunisation and an orientation programme held at the NHM Tripura state office conference hall.

Officials discussed key aspects of the campaign, including the preparation of detailed micro-plans, identification and listing of eligible children, preparedness to manage Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), and measures to strengthen public awareness on the importance of vaccination.

Special emphasis was laid on achieving 100 per cent vaccination coverage through coordinated efforts involving the Health Department, Education Department, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), local administration and other stakeholders.

Officials instructed field functionaries to ensure that no eligible child is left out and that the vaccination drive is completed within the scheduled timeframe.

NHM officials expressed confidence that the successful implementation of the campaign would bring Tripura closer to eliminating measles and rubella while strengthening protection against vaccine-preventable diseases among children.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials of the NHM and Health Department, district-level health authorities and representatives of various government departments, according to an NHM Tripura press release.