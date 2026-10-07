Tripura to offer unused tea estate land to investors amid land crunch

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 7 said the government plans to allot unused tea estate land to potential investors to address the shortage of land for setting up new industrial units and institutions.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Homoeopathic Medical College and Netaji Subhash Homeopathic Hospital at Ranter's Colony in West Tripura, Saha said the state's geographical constraints had left the government with limited land available for new projects.

“Tripura is the third smallest state in the country with 70 per cent geographical area under Reserved Forest, leaving little scope for the government to allot land for setting up industry or any institution,” he said.

Saha said the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026 had attracted investment proposals worth around Rs 1.32 lakh crore, but the state faced difficulties in identifying sufficient land for setting up the proposed ventures. The government has previously highlighted the conclave as a major investment-promotion initiative.

“We have decided to allot land to the potential investors in unused tea estates for establishing new ventures. It will help the state address the problem of ever-increasing demand for land,” Saha said.

He said the government was looking at ways to make more land available for industrial and institutional development while taking into account the state's limited geographical space.

Healthcare infrastructure expands

Saha also highlighted the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in Tripura, saying the state had witnessed significant development in the sector over the past few years.

“The Homeopathic Medical College & Netaji Subhash Homeopathic Hospital for 60 has been formally inaugurated today,” he said.

The Chief Minister said three medical colleges were currently functioning in the state, offering a total of 500 MBBS seats, while the Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital was offering postgraduate courses in several disciplines.

He also said another private medical college with 100 MBBS seats was coming up at Ambassa in Dhalai district.

Several nursing colleges, paramedical institutions and pharmacy colleges are also functioning in the state, he said.

Saha said the expansion of healthcare infrastructure had substantially reduced the need for patients to travel outside Tripura for treatment.

“Because of major transformation in the healthcare sector, the referral cases have been checked substantially over the past few years. The government wants to reduce it further,” he said.