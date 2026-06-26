Tripura to open Agartala Civil Hospital next month as healthcare expansion gathers pace

The Tripura government will operationalise the newly built Agartala Civil Hospital near Jackson Gate from next month, marking a major addition to the state's healthcare infrastructure, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte announced on June 25.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Gitte said the new hospital is part of a broader effort by the state government to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, expand medical services and address manpower shortages across Tripura.

He also announced that Chief Minister Manik Saha has laid the foundation stone for the new Sepahijala District Hospital. Spread across nearly 14 acres and being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 46 crore, the facility is expected to significantly improve healthcare access in the 15-year-old district.

Healthcare infrastructure is also being upgraded at the sub-divisional hospitals in Jirania, Mohanpur and Jampuijala, along with Gomati District Hospital. Preparatory work has begun for the construction of a new district hospital in Dharmanagar, North Tripura.

To strengthen the medical workforce, the Health Secretary said 214 doctors have been recruited, with 160 already joining duty. The government has initiated the recruitment of 40 more doctors from the waiting list, while the Finance Department has approved further recruitment of medical professionals.

Gitte said referrals of patients from Tripura to hospitals outside the state have dropped by nearly 80 per cent, attributing the decline to improved treatment facilities within the state.

Acknowledging a shortage of radiologists at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, he said the government is planning to introduce tele-radiology services to bridge the gap.

The upcoming Agartala Civil Hospital will function in two shifts, and the government is considering introducing similar two-shift systems in selected departments of GBP Hospital and Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital to reduce waiting time and improve access to healthcare.

National Health Mission Director Saju Wahid said Tripura is making steady progress towards eliminating tuberculosis, with measures being taken to strengthen the detection, treatment and monitoring of TB cases across the state.

Health Department Director Dr Debasri Debbarma and GBP Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Bidhan Goswami were also present at the press conference.