Tripura to open Ambedkar hostel for SC male college students within two months

The Tripura government will open the Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hostel in Agartala for Scheduled Caste (SC) male college students from across the state within the next one to two months, SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das said on October 1.

The hostel, which has a capacity of around 100 beds, currently houses only 15 to 16 students. The government plans to use the vacant accommodation to provide affordable residential facilities to SC students from economically weaker families who move to Agartala for higher education.

Das said many students struggle to afford rented accommodation, food and other daily expenses in the capital, prompting the department to open the facility to a larger number of beneficiaries.

“Many students from economically weaker families cannot afford to rent rooms in Agartala and bear the expenses of food and other necessities. We have decided to open this hostel for SC male college students so that they can pursue their studies without facing such financial difficulties,” he said.

The minister made the announcement after inspecting the hostel and reviewing its existing facilities. He said the department had previously tried to fill the vacant seats through newspaper advertisements and appeals to elected representatives, but the response had been limited.

Before the hostel is opened to more students, the government will carry out maintenance and renovation work. This will include repairs to doors and windows and providing the furniture and other facilities required for students.

Das said officials, including the Director and District Welfare Officer of the SC Welfare Department, had been directed to complete the necessary work within the stipulated timeframe.

The minister said the government expects the renovated hostel to become operational within one to two months and benefit eligible SC students from different parts of Tripura.

He also highlighted staffing-related challenges faced by welfare institutions. According to Das, the SC Welfare Department does not directly recruit staff for schools and hostels, with such appointments generally handled by the School Education Department.

He said the arrangement can create difficulties when employees are unwilling to take up postings away from their home districts, affecting the functioning of welfare institutions.