Tripura to open six more Eklavya Model Residential Schools by November

The Tripura government plans to open six more Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) by November, a senior official said on Saturday, September 19.

Twelve EMRSs are currently operational in the northeastern state, providing residential education to tribal students.

Director of Tribal Welfare Subhasish Das said construction of the six new schools has been completed, except for some minor works. The schools are expected to begin functioning after the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) approved the deployment of teaching and non-teaching staff from existing EMRSs until fresh recruitment is completed.

“The entrance test for admission to the new EMRSs has already been completed,” Das said.

NESTS functions under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Das said the state has also received approval to engage construction agencies other than the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for new EMRS campuses.

He said the CPWD’s estimated construction cost for an EMRS is more than Rs 70 crore, while NESTS has an approved budget of Rs 50 crore per school.

The Tripura Housing and Construction Board (THCB), however, has estimated the cost of a similar campus at around Rs 54 crore.

NESTS has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for construction of new EMRS campuses at Mungiakami in Khowai district and Dasda in North Tripura district, with Rs 50 crore allocated for each school. Any additional construction cost will be borne by the state government, Das said.