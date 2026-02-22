Tripura to play key role in strengthening India-Bangladesh trade and connectivity: Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday, February 22, expressed optimism about the future of India-Bangladesh relations, stating that the northeastern state will play a crucial role in boosting bilateral trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties.

Speaking to reporters, Saha emphasised the deep interdependence between the two neighbouring countries. “We cannot move forward without Bangladesh, and Bangladesh cannot move forward without us. Neighbours must stand by each other to truly advance,” he said.

Highlighting the historical, cultural and economic linkages shared by the two nations, he stated that geographical proximity and mutual dependence make it essential to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. As a border state, Tripura has strategic importance in facilitating cross-border trade and exchanges, he added.

Referring to the Maitri Setu, the Chief Minister said the bridge was constructed to enhance commercial and economic connectivity between India and Bangladesh. He stated that the project has significantly improved access and opened new avenues for cross-border trade and cooperation.

Saha also mentioned the rail connectivity at Nischintapur, saying the new rail link would provide fresh momentum to passenger movement and goods transportation between the two countries. Improved connectivity, he said, is expected to positively impact tourism, business and industry, thereby accelerating socio-economic development on both sides of the border.

Emphasising cooperation, trust and goodwill as the foundation of bilateral ties, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that India and Bangladesh would continue to deepen their partnership through joint initiatives and sustained engagement, particularly in border regions like Tripura.