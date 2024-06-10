The Tripura government has set a target of procuring 16,000 metric tonnes of paddy from farmers this year at the minimum support price during the Rabi season, said Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday, June 10.

Addressing a press conference at the Civil Secretariat, Minister Chowdhury said that the government would be purchased at the rate of Rs 21.83 per kg, and from June 15, the purchase of paddy at subsidized prices would commence in the state.

He mentioned that the official launch at the state level would take place at Jolaibari in the South Tripura district.

“Paddy will be procured from farmers in 31 blocks of paddy procurement centers in 6 districts of the state, namely West Tripura, Sipahijala, Khowai, Dhalai, South Tripura, and Gomati districts. A total of Rs 35 crores will be spent, which will be reimbursed by the Government of India,” said the minister.

The Food Minister mentioned that a virtual meeting was held this morning with Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Block Development Officers, District and Sub-Divisional Officers of the Agriculture Department, and various levels of officials of the Food Department regarding the purchase of paddy from farmers at subsidized prices during the Rabi season.

In a press conference, the Food Minister said that since the establishment of the current government in the state in 2018, the program to purchase paddy from farmers twice a year during the Kharif and Rabi seasons was started.

Since 2018, a total of 1 lakh 95 thousand 52 metric tonnes of paddy has been purchased from farmers in the state under government initiatives.

“The state government has spent about Rs 372 crore. As a result, 1 lakh 309 farmers of the state have benefited. Basically, this initiative of the state government is to double the income of the farmers and strengthen their economic base by paying the right price for their produce,” he said.

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