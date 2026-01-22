Tripura to procure 18,000 MT paddy at revised MSP from January 28

The Tripura government will procure 18,000 metric tonnes of paddy during the ongoing procurement season, beginning January 28, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced on January 22.

The procurement will be carried out at a revised Minimum Support Price, reaffirming the state’s commitment to ensuring remunerative prices for farmers.

Addressing the media, Chowdhury said paddy procurement is undertaken twice a year by the Food, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department at the MSP, and has been implemented regularly since the formation of the present government in accordance with its election commitments. He informed that preparatory meetings have already been held and that the procurement drive will commence from Dharmanagar in North Tripura district.

The minister said the MSP for paddy has been enhanced from Rs 23 to Rs 23.69 per kilogram. Highlighting the government’s track record, he stated that between 2018 and the present, Tripura has procured a total of 2,44,303 metric tonnes of paddy, benefiting around 1.25 lakh farmers. During this period, the state has spent Rs 489.71 crore on paddy procurement.

Chowdhury alleged that previous governments failed to adequately support farmers during difficult times and created confusion by not taking decisive steps. He said the current government has introduced a new policy aligned with practices followed in other states to safeguard farmers’ interests and ensure transparency in procurement.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath said the decision to procure paddy is aimed at increasing farmers’ income and moving towards the goal of doubling it. He noted that the average monthly income of farmers, which stood at Rs 6,580 in the 2015–16 financial year, has now risen to Rs 13,590.

Nath added that the Gross State Domestic Product depends on overall productivity and said the state government is making sustained efforts for holistic development under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also observed that paddy production in Tripura has been registering steady growth compared to previous years, reflecting the impact of sustained policy interventions in the agriculture sector.

