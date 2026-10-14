Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on October 14 said the state government would recruit 126 more assistant professors in degree colleges, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening higher education and promoting women's empowerment.

Saha was speaking at a programme organised jointly by the Higher Education Department and the Youth Affairs and Sports Department at Matangini Auditorium of Agartala Women's College.

Appointment letters were distributed to 74 assistant professors, most of them women, and 10 youth organisers tasked with implementing grassroots youth development programmes. The programme also saw the distribution of 30 scooters to meritorious girl students under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana.

“Today, 30 scooters have been provided to meritorious students under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana. A total of 152 students in the academic year 2023-24 and 122 students in the financial year 2024-25 have benefited from the scheme,” Saha said, congratulating the beneficiaries.

The chief minister said the scheme, launched in 2025, aims to encourage meritorious girl students to pursue higher education by providing convenient transportation to college. The Finance Department has allocated Rs 1 crore annually for the initiative, he added.

Emphasising the government's focus on women's empowerment, Saha said arrangements had been made to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in government jobs. He also highlighted initiatives undertaken through self-help groups to improve women's quality of life.

“The government is trying to improve women's quality of life through self-help groups. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also working in this direction. Because if women are strong, society will also be strong,” he said.

Educating girls and equipping them with skills to become self-reliant remain among the state government's priorities, Saha added.

He said the recruitment of additional assistant professors would strengthen the higher education sector, while initiatives such as the scooter distribution scheme would help young women continue their education and move towards greater independence.