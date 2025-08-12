Tripura to recruit tourist guides, eyes more central funds for tourism development: Tourism Minister

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Tuesday said that the tourism department would soon recruit tourist guides and bring more funds from the Centre for the development of tourist spots.

Minister Chowdhury said this while attending the inauguration program of construction and development of tourism infrastructure at Chotta Khola Park in South District.



“We have spent over Rs 4 crore for the renovation of the Chotta Khola Park, which showcases the relationship between India and Bangladesh. We are working in a two-phase manner, which includes the creation of new tourist spots with the help of the Government of India and the revamping of old tourist spots by developing them further,” said the Minister.

He said that Chotta Khola Park was inaugurated during the previous government but lacked infrastructure. Keeping this in mind, we have constructed roads, a cafeteria, a playground for children, parking facilities, and toilets so that whenever tourists come here, they feel comfortable.



“Apart from this, I have been in touch with the DM (South) to take an initiative with the forest department to create a tourist circuit. Soon, we will be spending Rs 30 crore to set up a tourism sector in Ludhua Tea Estate. With this, along with Trishna Wild Life Sanctuary, Chotta Khola Park, Dham Dhipa, and Pilak, we will have one circuit so that tourists can come and enjoy,” he said.



The Minister informed that the number of foreign tourists has increased, with over 7 lakh tourists visiting last year.

“I want to urge the youths to open homestays in Chotta Khola Park, and plans are there to open log huts and cottages. We will soon recruit tourist guides through the tourism department so that tourists don’t face any issues while understanding the history of any tourist spot. The beautification work of Tripura Sundari Temple has finished and is now waiting for inauguration. Rs 162 crore will be spent for a park in Jirania Assembly Constituency because we want to provide employment to the people so they can earn money. We are also planning to bring more funds from the Government of India for the development of tourism,” he added.